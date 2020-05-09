Coronavirus live updates: Second White House aide tests positive as U.S. jobless numbers soar

As a second White House aide tested positive for coronavirus in two days, President Donald Trump held public events Friday with limited social distancing and without requiring participants to wear masks.
One of Vice President Mike Pence's closest aides, press secretary Katie Miller, the wife of top Trump adviser Stephen Miller, confirmed that she tested positive on Friday after testing negative on Thursday. She said she was asymptomatic. An administration official told NBC News that her husband had tested negative for the virus.
Trump meanwhile, met with two dozen House Republicans and other administration officials in the State Dining Room at the White House on Friday, to discuss the economic toll of the pandemic, after the monthly employment report by the Department of Labor, the U.S. economy lost an unprecedented 20.5 million jobs in April and the unemployment rate soared to 14.7 percent.
There was limited social distancing and participants were not required to wear masks.
As the U.S. death toll topped 78,000, two people familiar with the discussions told NBC News that the White House is considering measures aimed at providing relief, including another delay in the deadline to file federal taxes, that can be adopted without legislation from Congress,
