Coronavirus live updates: Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down state's stay-at-home order

The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the state's stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic as "unlawful, invalid, and unenforceable" after finding that the state's health secretary exceeded her authority. The order had been set to run until May 26.

Residents flocked to bars that reopened when the order was lifted.

Meanwhile, a Health and Human Services whistle blower, Dr. Rick Bright, is set to warn Congress on Thursday that "2020 will be the darkest winter in modern history" without clear action against the coronavirus, according to prepared remarks obtained by NBC News.

The death toll in the U.S. is nearly 85,000 and there are 1.4 million confirmed cases, according to NBC News' count. The global death toll is closing in on 300,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

