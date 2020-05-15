Coronavirus live updates: Global coronavirus deaths top 300,000

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The global coronavirus death toll has passed 300,000, with more than 4.4 million confirmed cases of the disease around the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. remains the world's worst-hit country and 2,050 recorded deaths between early Thursday and early Friday, according to NBC News' count. The total number of deaths has topped 86,600.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert to physicians on a rare but potentially deadly condition linked to COVID-19 in children called that has now been reported in at least 19 states and Washington, D.C.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

