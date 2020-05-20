Coronavirus live updates: Fauci joins growing White House quarantine list as U.S. death toll nears 80,000

As the U.S. death toll neared 80,000, Dr. Anthony Fauci, became the third member of the White House coronavirus task force to self-quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19, administration officials said Saturday.
The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has emerged as the most high-profile public health expert on President Donald Trump's task force, will follow a “modified” quarantine for the next two weeks after “low-risk” exposure to a White House aide who tested positive for coronavirus, an administration confirmed.
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control, will also self-quarantine for 14 days and Stephen Hahn, the head of the Food and Drug Administration, has already gone into quarantine. Two other people with access to the White House have also tested positive for COVID-19, including Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller.
It came as the U.S. death toll hit 79,744, with more 1.3 million cases recorded, according to an NBC News tally.
