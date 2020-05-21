Coronavirus live updates: Global COVID-19 cases reach 5 million

By NBC News
Global cases of COVID-19 topped 5 million early Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
There have been more than 328,000 coroavirus deaths worldwide, with more than 92,700 in the U.S. alone, according to NBC News' count.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit a Ford plant in Michigan on Thursday afternoon, but some experts are expressing concern that the visits could put communities at risk during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
