Coronavirus live updates: NY Cuomo backs businesses over face masks, children grapple with the virus

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Image: TOPSHOT-BRAZIL-HEALTH-VIRUS
Alexandre Schleier speaks with his grandmother through a window in Sao Paulo, Brazil.Nelson Almeida / AFP - Getty Images

By NBC News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has emerged as a national leader in the fight against coronavirus, has thrown his weight behind businesses by issuing an executive order authorizing them to deny entry to any customers who don't wear face masks.

Also on Thursday, the House held a somber moment of silence in honor of the more than 100,000 Americans who have died from coronavirus so far.

And while the pandemic is confusing to adults, it's especially so for children who have suddenly lost their school, family connections and ability to play freely outside. To them, coronavirus is like an unseen monster under the bed.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

