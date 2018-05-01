Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Abortion has hit the front burner of American political discussion again with the announcement by Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy that he will resign, and President Donald Trump’s promise to nominate a replacement next week.

Kennedy was the swing vote on several key abortion rights rulings, including the 1992 case known as Planned Parenthood v. Casey that found states may not impose an “undue burden” on a woman’s right to abortion.

Now, opponents of abortion rights hope Trump will appoint a justice who would swing the court away from supporting women's access to abortion.

Here are a few facts about abortion in the U.S.:

Most Americans support abortion rights

Surveys show that most Americans support a woman’s right to have an abortion. Last month, the latest survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 67 percent of those polled supported Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that supported abortion rights under the constitutional right to privacy. The issue is highly partisan, the survey found. About half — 53 percent — of people who said they were Republican would like to see Roe v. Wade overturned, while 81 percent of Democrats and 73 percent of independents want it to stand.

A 2013 NBCNews/Wall Street Journal poll found that 54 percent of Americans believed abortion should be legal all or most of the time and 70 percent supported Roe v. Wade.

In 2013, 89 percent of abortions occured in the first 12 weeks. Guttmacher Institute

Legal abortion is safe

Opponents of legal abortion use a variety of arguments to discourage women from having them or to make it more difficult to provide them. Texas has some of the strongest laws, requiring clinics to meet stringent requirements that legislators say would protect the health of women seeking abortions.

Kennedy was the swing vote in a 2016 Supreme Court decision striking down a Texas law that would have required abortion clinics to meet the same standard as ambulatory surgical centers. Medical experts overwhelmingly said such regulations were unnecessary. Earlier this year, the National Academy of Medicine reported that abortion care is safe in the U.S. It found that abortions can be safely provided in clinics and doctor’s offices.

Fewer than 1 percent of first-trimester abortions lead to complications, one review found.

“The risk of death associated with childbirth is approximately 14 times higher than that with abortion,” the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) says.

Studies have also debunked the argument that abortions raise the risk of depression or breast cancer.

Yet states still seek to restrict access to abortions. According to the Guttmacher Institute, which studies women’s reproductive health, 29 states impose “major” restrictions on abortion access.