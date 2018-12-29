Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt

An American man will likely be monitored at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha after possibly being exposed to Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, officials said Saturday.

The unidentified man, who was providing medical assistance in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has shown no symptoms of Ebola, but will be closely monitored at the medical center.

“This person may have been exposed to the virus but is not ill and is not contagious,” said Dr. Ted Cieslak, an infectious diseases specialist with Nebraska Medicine, in a statement.

Doctors will work with federal, state and county public health officials to monitor the man and secure the area so no members of the public or other patients are exposed.

The man is not officially a patient at Nebraska Medicine, but will be monitored there for two weeks, hospital officials said.

The hospital treated three patients with Ebola in 2014, and in 2015, monitored several others, none of whom developed the disease.

"Should any symptoms develop, the Nebraska Medicine/UNMC team is among the most qualified in the world to deal with them," Cieslak said.