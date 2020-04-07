U.S. deaths top 12,000 as New York City suffers deadliest day

Milwaukee resident Jennifer Taff holds a sign as she waits in line to vote at Washington High School in Milwaukee on April 7, 2020. "I'm disgusted. I requested an absentee ballot almost three weeks ago and never got it. I have a father dying from lung disease and I have to risk my life and his just to exercise my right to vote" she said, as she'd been in line almost two hours.

Patricia McKnight / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Network