George Floyd protesters told to get tested as global cases top 6 million

Canada to promote holidays at home because of COVID-19 border closures Canada will invest 30 million Canadian dollars ($21.8 million) to enable its provinces and territories to promote holidays in their "own back yard" because of the closure of the country's borders due to the pandemic. Destination Canada, the country's national marketing body which usually focuses on luring international visitors, is due to announce the new funding later on Sunday, according to a statement seen by Reuters before its official release. Canada, which has had more than 7,000 deaths due to COVID-19, has closed its borders to non-essential travel since March, and it is unclear when they will be opened again. Many provinces have also shut down domestic non-essential travel. Quebec, which shares borders with the U.S. states of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, accounts for more than 60 percent of the Canadian death toll from the virus, and Ontario, the most populous province, has also been hit hard.







South Korea reports 27 new cases as it works to stem infections South Korea has reported 27 new cases on Sunday, 21 of which were reported in densely-populated Seoul metropolitan area where officials have been working to stem transmissions linked to nightclub-goers and warehouse workers. The figures brought national totals to 11,468 cases and 270 deaths, according to South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. South Korea was reporting about 500 new cases per day in early March but had seemed to stabilize its outbreak with aggressive tracking and tracing, which allowed authorities to ease social distancing guidelines. But cases in the greater capital area have been rising again since May amid increased public activity, causing alarm as students have begun returning to schools.







D.C. mayor, Maryland governor say they're concerned about spread of coronavirus at protests Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that she's concerned about the potential for coronavirus to have spread at recent protests following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. "I'm concerned that we had mass gatherings on our streets when we just lifted a stay at home order and what that could mean for spikes in coronavirus cases later," Bowser said. "In fact, I'm so concerned about it that I'm urging everybody to consider their exposure — if they need to isolate from their family members when they go home and if they need to be tested — because we have worked very hard to blunt the curve." "And while I saw some people with masks last night, others didn't," she continued. "When I saw some people social distancing, other people were right on top of each other. So we don't want to compound this deadly virus and the impact it's had on our community." Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, shared similar sentiment, telling CNN's "State of the Union" that he's "a little bit concerned" about the protests leading to further spread. "Right now, the immediate concern is to lower the temperature, stop the looting, and potentially keep our citizens safe from the riots that are going on," he said. "But the next step is to worry about this, what we have been focused on for the past couple of months, is the safety — dealing with this coronavirus." "And there's no question that, when you put hundreds or thousands of people together in close proximity, when we have got this virus all over the streets, is — it's not healthy," Hogan continued. "There's about a 14-day incubation period. So, two weeks from now across America, we're going to find out whether or not this gives us a spike and drives the numbers back up again or not."







Florida reports more than 2,000 cases in 2 days Florida has reported more than 2,100 positive coronavirus cases since Thursday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 55,424. Florida was among one of the first states to begin re-opening its economy earlier this month, despite concerns from public health officials that it might be too soon. The state recorded more than 1,200 positive cases Friday and another 927 Saturday, according to NBC affiliate WFLA. The state's total death toll as a result of the virus is 2,447 as of Sunday morning.







People over profit, Pope Francis says during service Pope Francis said on Sunday that people are more important than the economy, as countries decide how quickly to reopen their countries from coronavirus lockdowns. Francis made his comments, departing from a prepared script, at the first noon address from his window overlooking St. Peter's Square in three months as Italy's lockdown drew to an end. "Healing people, not saving (money) to help the economy (is important), healing people, who are more important than the economy," Francis said. The pope's words were met with applause by hundreds in the square, many of whom wore masks and kept several meters apart from each other.







Belgian prince tests positive for virus after attending gathering in Spain A nephew of Belgium's King Philippe, Prince Joachim, has tested positive for coronavirus after attending a party in Spain. Spanish media said it broke lockdown rules because of the number of people there. The prince, 28, tested positive after attending the gathering in the southern city of Cordoba on May 26, a spokesperson for the Belgian Royal Palace said on Saturday. The spokesperson said the palace could not confirm the number of people in attendance at the party. The palace said Joachim travelled to Spain from Belgium on May 24 for an internship and was still there.







Two new cases in China as German employees return to country China reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing its total to 83,001. Both cases were imported ones in the Shandong province, south of Beijing. China has cut international flights drastically to try to keep imported cases out, though on Saturday it allowed a chartered Lufthansa flight with employees of Volkswagen and other German companies operating in China to from Frankfurt. It was the first of two such flights from Germany aimed at restarting the economy. No new domestic cases have been reported for a week, and the country’s official death toll remained at 4,634. Share this -







Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque reopens after more than two months The deserted al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem's Old City in March, after clerics took measures in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Ahmad Gharabli / AFP - Getty Images Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound reopened to Muslim worshippers and visitors on Sunday after a two-and-a-half month coronavirus closure, but authorities imposed some precautions as health officials warned of an uptick in local infections. The resumption of prayers at Islam’s third-holiest site capped a somber period for Jerusalem’s Muslims, who this year marked the holy fasting month of Ramadan and the Eid al-Fitr holiday without their usual daily visits to Al-Aqsa and the adjoining Dome of the Rock. “After they opened the mosque, I feel like I can breathe again. Thanks be to God,” Jerusalem resident Umm Hisham said through a face mask, her eyes tearing up, after entering the compound for dawn prayers with hundreds of other Muslims. There have been 17,000 virus cases and 284 deaths in Israel, and 386 cases and three deaths in the occupied West Bank. Share this -







Rwanda reports its first death from the virus Rwanda's ministry of health reported the East African nation's first death caused by the coronavirus on Sunday. The patient was a 65-year-old driver who opted to return home from a neighboring country after falling severely ill, the ministry said in a statement on Twitter. He died from severe respiratory complications while receiving treatment at a specialized COVID-19 treatment facility. The country has recorded 359 cases in total. It comes as Rwanda has deployed robots at virus treatment centers to carry out simple tasks like taking temperatures and monitoring patients, in a bid to minimize contact between infected patients and healthcare workers.






