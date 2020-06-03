SEE NEW POSTS

Senate passes bill to fix PPP loan program, sends to Trump for signature The GOP-controlled Senate unanimously passed a bill Wednesday that seeks to fix the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides direct relief to small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., asked for a unanimous consent vote Wednesday evening and received no objection hours after Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., objected to its passage because he wanted assurances of changes to be made at a later time to the program. It now awaits President Donald Trump's signature. The bill, called the Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act, eases restrictions on the popular program and comes after the program was scrutinized for providing aid to unintended recipients, such as large publicly-traded companies and many businesses around the country complained they either could not tap into loans or did not receive adequate funds to keep their business afloat and employees on the payroll. Click here for the full story.







George Floyd had coronavirus, autopsy says George Floyd, who died during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25, had coronavirus. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's full autopsy report released Wednesday said Floyd first tested positive for the virus April 3, nearly two months prior to his death. A prior release of the county autopsy attributed Floyd's cause of death as a "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression." It also listed other "significant" conditions, including hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.







Hydroxychloroquine fails to prevent COVID-19, large study finds Researchers at the Microbiology Research Facility at the University of Minnesota work with coronavirus samples as a trial begins to see whether malaria treatment hydroxychloroquine can prevent or reduce the severity of COVID-19 on March 19, 2020. Craig Lassig / Reuters file Hydroxychloroquine was no better than a placebo at preventing symptoms of COVID-19 among people exposed to the virus, according to research from the University of Minnesota Medical School. The findings, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, are the first from a major clinical trial looking at whether the medication might be useful as a prophylactic. The study included 821 people who had been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient, putting them at an elevated risk of developing the illness themselves. Read the full story here.







CES annual technology trade show will go ahead in January The country's largest annual technology trade show, CES, is still on track to be held in Las Vegas in January, organizers said Wednesday. "We all face new considerations around attending conferences, conducting business and traveling to meetings," the Consumer Technology Association, the group behind the event, wrote on its website. "Just as your companies are innovating to overcome the challenges this pandemic presents, we are adapting to the evolving situation." The hands-on event typically draws around 175,000 people and features innovative products and devices for attendees to try out. The group said it will expand its selection of livestreamed CES content and roll out new cleaning and social distancing practices. It will expand aisles in many exhibit areas and add more space between seats in conference programs. For 2021, attendees will be encouraged to wear masks and avoid shaking hands. The event will have cashless purchase systems to limit touch points and provide enhanced on-site access to health services and medical aid.







Georgia sets up test sites for demonstrators to get screened for coronavirus After more than a week of widespread protests in Georgia, the state's public health department announced plans to set up test sites for demonstrators to screen for cases of the COVID-19, officials said Tuesday. Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the public health department, said her agency is also working with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' office and other state agencies to test first-responders and National Guard members who may have been exposed. "We want to ensure that the pandemic doesn't spread because of this," Toomey said. Gov. Brian Kemp encouraged all enforcement present at the demonstrations to also get tested immediately. Toomey, who was the only speaker who wore a mask at the press conference, said pop-up COVID-19 testing sites could be deployed as soon as next week.







WHO: Fewest number of new cases in Europe since March The spread of COVID-19 is still escalating globally, with more than 100,000 cases reported for each of the past five days, the Director-General of the World Health Organization said at a news briefing Wednesday. However, new cases in Europe, which in mid-March was the epicenter of the pandemic, continue to decline. "Yesterday saw the fewest cases reported in Europe since the 22nd of March," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. In the Americas, particularly Central and South America, the spread of the disease to accelerate. "For several weeks, the number of cases reported each day in the Americas has been more than the rest of the world put together," Tedros said. "We are especially worried about Central and South America, where many countries are witnessing accelerating epidemics.



We also see increasing numbers of cases in the Eastern Mediterranean, South-East Asia and Africa, although the numbers are much smaller"-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 3, 2020 In the United States, there are more than 1.8 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, with some major cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles experiencing a high number of new infections.



We also see increasing numbers of cases in the Eastern Mediterranean, South-East Asia and Africa, although the numbers are much smaller"-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 3, 2020 In the United States, there are more than 1.8 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, with some major cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles experiencing a high number of new infections. Share this -







Trump administration bans Chinese carriers from flying into the U.S. The Department of Transportation plans to ban Chinese carriers from flying passengers to the U.S, after Beijing declined to increase the number of flights it allows to the United States. The news was first reported by Reuters. “This action responds to the failure of the Government of the People’s Republic of China to permit U.S. carriers to exercise their bilateral rights to conduct passenger air service to China," the DOT said in a statement on Wednesday. While Delta and United are operating cargo flights to China, both airlines are still waiting for approval for daily passenger flights. Four Chinese carriers currently operate scheduled passenger flights between the U.S. and China. “We support and appreciate the U.S. government’s actions to enforce our rights and ensure fairness,” a Delta spokeswoman told NBC News. The action comes just days after Trump warned China that businesses with close connections to Beijing would come under greater scrutiny in the United States. The two countries are in the midst of a trade war and a disagreement over China’s decision to exert greater control over Hong Kong. Share this -





