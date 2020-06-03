SEE NEW POSTS

CES annual technology trade show will go ahead in January The country's largest annual technology trade show, CES, is still on track to be held in Las Vegas in January, organizers said in a post on the event's website. "We all face new considerations around attending conferences, conducting business and traveling to meetings," said the Consumer Technology Association, the group behind the event. "Just as your companies are innovating to overcome the challenges this pandemic presents, we are adapting to the evolving situation." The hands-on event typically draws around 175,000 people and features innovative products and devices for attendees to try out. The group said it will expand its selection of livestreamed CES content and roll out new cleaning and social distancing practices. It will expand aisles in many exhibit areas and add more space between seats in conference programs. For 2021, attendees will be encouraged to wear masks and avoid shaking hands. The event will have cashless purchase systems to limit touch points and provide enhanced on-site access to health services and medical aid.







Georgia sets up test sites for demonstrators to get screened for coronavirus After more than a week of widespread protests in Georgia, the state's public health department announced plans to set up test sites for demonstrators to screen for cases of the COVID-19, officials said Tuesday. Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the public health department, said her agency is also working with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' office and other state agencies to test first-responders and National Guard members who may have been exposed. "We want to ensure that the pandemic doesn't spread because of this," Toomey said. Gov. Brian Kemp encouraged all enforcement present at the demonstrations to also get tested immediately. Toomey, who was the only speaker who wore a mask at the press conference, said pop-up COVID-19 testing sites could be deployed as soon as next week.







WHO: Fewest number of new cases in Europe since March The spread of COVID-19 is still escalating globally, with more than 100,000 cases reported for each of the past five days, the Director-General of the World Health Organization said at a news briefing Wednesday. However, new cases in Europe, which in mid-March was the epicenter of the pandemic, continue to decline. "Yesterday saw the fewest cases reported in Europe since the 22nd of March," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. In the Americas, particularly Central and South America, the spread of the disease to accelerate. "For several weeks, the number of cases reported each day in the Americas has been more than the rest of the world put together," Tedros said. "We are especially worried about Central and South America, where many countries are witnessing accelerating epidemics.



We also see increasing numbers of cases in the Eastern Mediterranean, South-East Asia and Africa, although the numbers are much smaller"-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 3, 2020 In the United States, there are more than 1.8 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, with some major cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles experiencing a high number of new infections.







Trump administration bans Chinese carriers from flying into the U.S. The Department of Transportation plans to ban Chinese carriers from flying passengers to the U.S, after Beijing declined to increase the number of flights it allows to the United States. The news was first reported by Reuters. "This action responds to the failure of the Government of the People's Republic of China to permit U.S. carriers to exercise their bilateral rights to conduct passenger air service to China," the DOT said in a statement on Wednesday. While Delta and United are operating cargo flights to China, both airlines are still waiting for approval for daily passenger flights. Four Chinese carriers currently operate scheduled passenger flights between the U.S. and China. "We support and appreciate the U.S. government's actions to enforce our rights and ensure fairness," a Delta spokeswoman told NBC News. The action comes just days after Trump warned China that businesses with close connections to Beijing would come under greater scrutiny in the United States. The two countries are in the midst of a trade war and a disagreement over China's decision to exert greater control over Hong Kong.







University of Southern California to resume in-person classes in August In a letter posted on the University of Southern California's website Tuesday, USC president Carol L. Folt said administrators are "planning for an in-person fall semester for students beginning on August 17, 2020, a week earlier than originally scheduled." "All classes, including final exams, will end by Thanksgiving. By ending the semester before Thanksgiving, we are aiming to minimize the spread of the virus, particularly as the flu season commences. To support this schedule, we will not have a fall break in 2020," Folt said in the letter. Folt added that the plans "remain contingent on several factors, including the continued spread of COVID-19, and the health orders from state and local authorities."







Iowa's health department logs three additional deaths The Iowa Health Department announced three additional coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 564 fatalities. The department did not record any additional cases, though, so the statewide count stands at 20,015.







D-Day commemorations reimagined due to coronavirus crisis People walk among vintage World War II vehicles parked on the beach during events to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Arromanches, Normandy, France, last year. Thibault Camus / AP file Commemorations to mark the 76th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France are to take a different form this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the first time since the Second World War, veterans and members of the public will not be able to attend June 6 ceremonies at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-Sur-Mer, France. Instead, a private wreath laying ceremony will take place with about 20 U.S. and French representatives present. However, the U.S. military has launched "Operation Pictures and Patches" in an attempt to continue the tradition — which began on D-Day — of soldiers handing out patches from their units to local children as souvenirs. Although servicemen and women can not be present this year, 300 soldiers will send pictures of themselves along with patches from their units to four cities in Normandy to be distributed to local school children.






