California and other Western states see spikes in unhealthy air pollution as national levels improve

Fewer people in the U.S. are breathing unhealthy air now than a few years ago, but California and other Western states are seeing more dramatic short-term spikes in air pollution, according to a report the American Lung Association released Wednesday.

From 2019 to 2021, nearly 120 million people — around 36% of the U.S. — lived in a place with unhealthy levels of air pollution, the group’s “State of the Air” report found. That's down from 137 million people from a prior three-year period, 2018 to 2020.

But pollution from events like wildfires has gotten worse, particularly in Western states.

“This year’s report has the highest number of people affected by short-term particles that we’ve ever seen in the history of the report,” said Katherine Pruitt, the report’s author and national senior director for policy at the American Lung Association.

From 2019 to 2021, close to a half-million more people lived in counties with unhealthy spikes in daily particle pollution compared to the 2018-20 period, the report found.

Particle pollution refers to a mixture of tiny pollutants from sources like factories, power plants, vehicles, wildfires and fireplaces. It's one of two types of air pollution the report measured, using data from the Environmental Protection Agency. The other, ozone smog, is a result of chemical reactions between pollutants from vehicles, factories or other industrial activities in the presence of sunlight.

The report scored air quality in cities and counties based on their average levels of ozone smog, as well as short-term and year-round particle pollution.

Wildfires were largely responsible for the short-term spikes, according to Richard Peltier, an associate professor of environmental health sciences at University of Massachusetts Amherst, who was not involved in the report.

“We’ve made great strides across the United States to improve our air quality, but we’re still getting pinched by these external effects like wildfires that are related to climate change,” he said.