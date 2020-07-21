CDC: Antibody tests show virus rates 10 times higher than reported

Watch live: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holds coronavirus briefing

Still, most people in the U.S. have not been infected.
A blood sample is articulated after being drawn for an antibody test for the coronavirus disease at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., on July 10, 2020.
A blood sample is taken for a coronavirus antibody test at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., on July 10, 2020.Cheney Orr / Reuters

By The Associated Press

Reported coronavirus cases vastly underestimate the true number of infections, U.S. government data published Tuesday suggest, echoing results from a smaller study last month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study says true COVID-19 rates were more than 10 times higher than reported cases in most U.S. regions from late March to early May. It is based on COVID-19 antibody tests performed on routine blood samples in 16,000 people in 10 U.S. regions.

The study likely detected infections in people who may have had no symptoms or only mild illness, and who never got coronavirus tests. Infection rates were from six times higher than reported cases in Connecticut to 24 times higher in Missouri.

Still, most people in the 10 regions had not been infected. The study was published online in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The Associated Press