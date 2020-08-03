Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Nearly 400 people in 34 states have fallen ill from a salmonella outbreak linked to red onions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

At least 396 people have been infected with salmonella, a bacteria that can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, from six hours to six days after exposure, according to the CDC.

The first cases were reported on July 10, affecting three states. Since then, the list of states has increased to 34. So far, 59 people have been hospitalized.

Salmonella outbreak update: Do not eat, serve, or sell onions from Thomson International, Inc., or food made with them. This includes red, white, yellow, and sweet onions. 396 illnesses in 34 states. Read more: https://t.co/1uvWO6f6cZ pic.twitter.com/PXxCvSC3RN — CDC (@CDCgov) August 1, 2020

Red onions are suspected as the likely cause of infection, tracing back to Thomas International of Bakersfield, California. On Saturday, the company recalled red, yellow, white and sweet yellow onions shipped after May 1.

The onions were distributed to wholesalers, restaurants, and retail stores in every state, Washington, D.C., and Canada.

Although the outbreak is linked to red onions, the CDC recommends avoiding white, yellow and sweet onions from Thomson International. Consumers can check the packaging or sticker on the produce. If they're from Thomson or it's not possible to determine where they came from, throw the onions away, the CDC advises. If any foods have been prepared with onions that may have come from Thomson, do not eat them.

Most people recover without treatment, but severe cases can require hospitalization and antibiotics.