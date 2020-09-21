CDC stumbles again, mistakenly posting 'draft' guidance on airborne Covid spread

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has walked back information posted on its website just three days ago, which stated Covid-19 can spread through aerosolized droplets.

The CDC now says Friday's guidance was posted "in error," and that new information will be issued shortly. The move is yet another misstep for the nation's leading public health agency, which recently reversed its guidance for the second time on testing asymptomatic people for the coronavirus.

On Friday, an update posted to the CDC's website stated the virus can be transmitted through tiny, aerosolized droplets that are "produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes."

Monday morning, the CDC had scrubbed that section of any mention of airborne transmission, writing that "a draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency's official website."

The agency has reverted to its previous language, stating that the virus is thought to spread "between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet)."

