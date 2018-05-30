“People born in the 80s and 90s are at double the risk for developing cancer of the colon and four times the risk for developing cancer of the rectum compared to people born decades earlier like the 40s and 50s,” said Dr. Richard Wender, chief cancer control officer for the American Cancer Society.

“We're actually seeing colorectal cancer developing in people in their teens, which is something that was extraordinarily rare in the past, and it's all too common today,” Wender told NBC News.

One of those younger colorectal cancer patients is Lari Johnston of Chicago, who’s now 50. She was diagnosed with colorectal cancer when she was just 47. It had already spread — something common in younger patients who have little reason to suspect they may have cancer.

Hers was caught by a gynecologist who recommended fecal tests for all her patients over 40.

“I owe my life right now to my gynecologist for giving me that exam,” Johnston told NBC News.

“If not for that fecal occult test, I think I would be dead by now, because by the time I would have been symptomatic it would have spread too far.”

Even so, it was a terrifying diagnosis. “I feared I wouldn't even see my kids graduate from high school,” she said.

“They don’t give me a prognosis and I don’t want one. It’s stage 4. It’s a terminal illness, but who knows what’s around the corner.”

Lari Johnston, 50, was diagnosed with colorectal cancer at age 47. The American Cancer Society says people should start getting colon cancer screening at age 45 instead of age 50. Courtesy Lari Johnston

Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in Americans, according to the American Cancer Society. Colon cancer will be diagnosed in more than 95,000 people this year and nearly 40,000 will be diagnosed with rectal cancer.

The two cancers will kill more than 50,000 people this year.

Current guidelines call for people to start getting some kind of cancer screening at age 50. After consulting with experts on just how early to recommend regular screening, the ACS settled on age 45 for people at average risk, which is most Americans.

“That really is the big change in the guideline,” Wender said.

“If you have a family history or if you have inflammatory bowel disease, you're at higher risk and you need to start earlier. These guidelines don't apply to you. But for 80 percent of us — we're at average risk and the screening age is now 45.”

Any younger might mean a lot of testing with little benefit, said Dr. Daniel Labow, Chief of the Surgical Oncology Division at Mount Sinai Health System in New York.

“The problem is, you’ll be doing a lot of tests that are unnecessary,” said Labow, who was not involved in drawing up the new recommendations. “We have to balance the risk and benefit.”