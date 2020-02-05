Coronavirus case confirmed in Wisconsin, the 12th case in the U.S.

Public health officials in Wisconsin have confirmed a case of the new coronavirus in that state, bringing the national total to 12.
The patient had come into contact with an individual with the virus while traveling in China.
The patient's illness is reported to be mild. Health authorities said the person is in isolation at home and was never sick enough to require hospitalization.
"At this time, the risk of getting sick from 2019 novel coronavirus is very low," Jeanne Ayers, administrator for the Wisconsin Division of Public Health, said during a call Wednesday afternoon with journalists.
The person had sought care in the emergency department of a hospital in Madison, Wisconsin. The health care workers who cared for the patient are now being monitored for symptoms.
There have been 11 other cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. One of those patients has been released from the hospital. The others remain hospitalized and are doing "well," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
