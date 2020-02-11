Coronavirus case confirmed in San Diego, 13th in the U.S.

A case of the new coronavirus has been diagnosed in San Diego county, bringing the total number of cases in the U.S. to 13.
The patient had been evacuated from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak that's sickened more than 40,000 people and killed more than 1,000 — and was under a 14-day federal quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, according to a statement from the hospital, UC San Diego Health.
The patient, who is doing well and has minimal symptoms, is under observation and isolation at UC San Diego Health, the statement said.
Twelve other cases have been diagnosed in the U.S. Most cases have been in California, with others in Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington.
More than 100 people have been evacuated from China to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego since the outbreak began. Passengers from Wuhan have been under a 14-day federal quarantine since leaving China.
