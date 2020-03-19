China reports no new domestic cases for first time as NYC numbers double

By NBC News
For the first time since the global coronavirus outbreak began, China has reported no new domestic cases of the illness. Only eight deaths were reported for Wednesday, all of which occurred in Hubei province, which includes the city of Wuhan where the pandemic began.
Globally, the number of coronavirus cases has topped 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The concern about the economic consequences of the pandemic spurred another widespread decline in stock prices Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing down over 1,300 points. Meanwhile, two members of Congress have tested positive.
