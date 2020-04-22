Coronavirus Confessions

Social distancing, self-isolation and quarantining. Share your anonymous stories in the time of COVID-19.

Last updated

Submit your confession

Click or a tap a category to share your story.

Write confession

0/130

I agree to the Privacy Policy
& Terms of Service

Thanks for submitting. Your submission is in our queue.

Coronavirus Confessions

See the latest from NBC News on the coronavirus live blog.

Credits

By the NBC News Data/Graphics team. Photo: Lam Yik Fei / NYT via Redux file