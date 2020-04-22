Coronavirus Confessions
Social distancing, self-isolation and quarantining. Share your anonymous stories in the time of COVID-19.
Last updated
Submit your confession
Click or a tap a category to share your story.
Write confession
0/130
I agree to the Privacy Policy & Terms of Service
Thanks for submitting. Your submission is in our queue.
Coronavirus Confessions
See the latest from NBC News on the coronavirus live blog.
Credits
By the NBC News Data/Graphics team. Photo: Lam Yik Fei / NYT via Redux file