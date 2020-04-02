Tracking new coronavirus cases in hot spots across the United States

From New York to Washington, see the per-day count of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in each state. Updated daily.

By Nigel Chiwaya and Joe Murphy

As U.S. authorities and medical personnel work to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the number of total cases is growing across the country at different rates. The factors are many, from when the disease first broke out in a place to the testing capabilities and the different stay-at-home orders in each state.

With thousands of cases being confirmed every day in New York, the state is the epicenter of the nation’s crisis and on a different scale from the rest of the country. NBC News will be updating the data in these charts, which show the per-day count of confirmed cases in each state, between 6 and 7 p.m. ET every day.

And while New York’s outbreak is currently the most severe, several other states with high populations are seeing outbreaks as well. Note that cases in the U.S. are increasing due to improving in testing capabilities as well as more people catching the disease.

See the total number of confirmed cases in each U.S. state and territory:

Nigel Chiwaya

Nigel Chiwaya is a data reporter for NBC News.

Joe Murphy

Joe Murphy is a data editor at NBC News Digital.