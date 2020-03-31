By Jiachuan Wu and Nigel Chiwaya
COVID-19 has killed thousands of Americans from Guam to the continental United States to the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The disease, which has shuttered businesses nationwide and sent the economy into a tailspin, has claimed the lives of more than 3,500 people since the end of February. New York, Washington and California have seen the most deaths.
The map below keeps track of the number of COVID-19 related deaths in each state and U.S. territory. It will be updated daily.