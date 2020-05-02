Coronavirus deaths: U.S map shows number of fatalities compared to confirmed cases

Track the latest numbers on deaths in U.S. states and territories. Updated daily.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Jiachuan Wu and Nigel Chiwaya

COVID-19 has killed thousands of Americans from Guam to the continental United States to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The disease, which has shuttered businesses nationwide and sent the economy into a tailspin, has claimed the lives of more than 60,000 people since the end of February. New York, New Jersey and Michigan have seen the most deaths.

The map below tracks the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state, U.S. territory. It will be updated daily between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET and again between 6 p.m. and 7. You can see charts and data on the number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. here.

See NBC News’ coverage of the coronavirus, read a timeline the coronavirus pandemic, see a map of U.S. coronavirus cases, a map of coronavirus cases around the world, and a chart of confirmed coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. and globally.

Image: Jiachuan WuJiachuan Wu

Jiachuan Wu is an interactive journalist at NBC News Digital.

Image: Nigel ChiwayaNigel Chiwaya

Nigel Chiwaya is a data reporter for NBC News.