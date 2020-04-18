Graphic: Coronavirus deaths in the U.S., per day

More than 30,000 people have died in the U.S. of COVID-19. Track which states are getting hit the hardest and which direction the country's death rate is going. Updated daily.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Joe Murphy, Jiachuan Wu, Nigel Chiwaya and Robin Muccari

One hundred thousand coronavirus deaths in the U.S. is the low estimate.

That figure is the bottom end of the White House's best-picture scenario of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths, which predicted that the U.S. will hit a peak death rate of more than 2,000 deaths a day in mid-April.

Already, the death toll in the U.S. has eclipsed those of every other country.

Track the number of reported new deaths each day in the country and in the hardest-hit states. NBC News will be updating the data in these charts between 6 and 7 p.m. ET every day. See the number of new confirmed cases per day in each state here.

Since New York's first recorded death on March 14, more than 10,000 of its people have died of COVID-19. As of April 15, more have died in New York than in any country except France, Spain and Italy.

Around the rest of the country, New Jersey, Michigan, Louisiana and Massachusetts have had the most deaths. Note that these charts are on a different scale than the New York state chart above.

Map: Coronavirus deaths in the U.S.

See the total number of coronavirus deaths in each state:

See NBC News' coverage of the coronavirus, read a timeline of the spread of the coronavirus, or see a map of U.S. coronavirus cases, a map of U.S. deaths and a map of coronavirus cases around the world.

Image: Joe MurphyJoe Murphy

Joe Murphy is a data editor at NBC News Digital.

Image: Jiachuan WuJiachuan Wu

Jiachuan Wu is an interactive journalist at NBC News Digital.

Image: Nigel ChiwayaNigel Chiwaya

Nigel Chiwaya is a data reporter for NBC News.

Image: Robin MuccariRobin Muccari

Robin Muccari is a data visualizations and graphics designer for NBC News Digital. 