Graphic: Coronavirus deaths in the U.S., per day

One hundred thousand coronavirus deaths in the U.S. is the low estimate.
That figure is the bottom end of the White House's best-picture scenario of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths, which predicted that the U.S. will hit a peak death rate of more than 2,000 deaths a day in mid-April.
Already, the death toll in the U.S. has eclipsed those of every other country.
Track the number of reported new deaths each day in the country and in the hardest-hit states. NBC News will be updating the data in these charts between 6 and 7 p.m. ET every day. See the number of new confirmed cases per day in each state here.
Since New York's first recorded death on March 14, more than 15,000 of its people have died of COVID-19. As of April 15, more have died in New York than in any country except France, Spain and Italy.
Around the rest of the country, New Jersey, Michigan, Louisiana and Massachusetts have had the most deaths. Note that these charts are on a different scale than the New York state chart above.