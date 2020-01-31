Coronavirus evacuations: CDC orders 14-day federal quarantine for Americans flown to California

All 195 American evacuees from Wuhan, China, are now under federal quarantine for 14 days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
The drastic move — one that the CDC has not issued in 50 years — comes as the rate of new coronavirus cases has grown dramatically in recent days. The last time the CDC issued a quarantine was in the 1960s, for smallpox.
Overnight, the case count in China reached nearly 10,000 people, a 26 percent increase from the previous day, the CDC said.
The increase, in part, prompted the CDC to mandate that the U.S. citizens who were flown in from Wuhan this week stay on March Air Reserve Base in California for a total of 14 days since they left China. Previously, the passengers had been asked to stay on base for 72 hours, pending test results for the new coronavirus.
"We would rather be remembered for overreacting than underreacting," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said during a call with journalists. "While we recognize this is an unprecedented action, we are facing an unprecedented health threat."
Six other cases have been diagnosed in the United States, including two in Chicago — a married couple, confirming the first person-to-person spread of the virus here.
Other cases include one patient each in Arizona and Washington, and two in California.
The epicenter of the outbreak remains in China, where more than 200 people have died. On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the situation a global public health emergency.
