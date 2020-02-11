Coronavirus gets official name from WHO: COVID-19

By Erika Edwards
The new coronavirus that’s sickened more than 42,000 people in China now has an official name: COVID-19. It stands for the coronavirus disease that was discovered in 2019.
The World Health Organization announced the name Tuesday, saying it was careful to find a name without stigma.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
“We had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, or an individual or group of people,” WHO's director-general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a call with reporters.
It’s also easy to pronounce, he added.
Follow NBC HEALTH on Twitter & Facebook.