Coronavirus gets official name from WHO: COVID-19

More than 42,000 cases and 1,000 deaths have been reported.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Erika Edwards

The new coronavirus that’s sickened more than 42,000 people in China now has an official name: COVID-19. It stands for the coronavirus disease that was discovered in 2019.

The World Health Organization announced the name Tuesday, saying it was careful to find a name without stigma.

Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

“We had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, or an individual or group of people,” WHO's director-general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a call with reporters.

It’s also easy to pronounce, he added.

Follow NBC HEALTH on Twitter & Facebook.

Image: Erika EdwardsErika Edwards

Erika Edwards is the health and medical news writer and reporter for NBC News and "TODAY."