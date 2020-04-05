Coronavirus live updates: A 'lot of death' coming, Trump warns as U.S. cases surpass 300,000

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Image: Medical technicians take a sample for a coronavirus test in Medford, Mass., on April 4, 2020.
Medical technicians take a sample for a coronavirus test in Medford, Mass., on Saturday.Brian Snyder / Reuters

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By NBC News

President Donald Trump warned "there will be a lot of death" as the U.S. faces its "toughest week" in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic at his daily White House briefing on Saturday.

His comments came as the total number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. rose to over 300,000, with the number of deaths at more than 8,000, according to NBC News' tally. Globally, the death toll is more than 59,100, according to Johns Hopkins University.

“There will be a lot of death, unfortunately," Trump said.

New York, by far the hardest-hit state, is gearing up for the pandemic to peak there in an expected in four to 10 days. The CDC is also recommending now that Americans wear cloth masks when out in public.

Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.

NBC News