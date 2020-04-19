Coronavirus live updates: Protestors call for reopening economy, as some states ease restrictions

Protesters demanding an end to coronavirus shutdown orders gathered in streets and outside several states' capitol buildings on Saturday, as other states started easing restrictions related to the outbreak, which continues to take an unprecedented number of lives.
A day after President Donald Trump posted a series of tweets calling for demonstrators to "LIBERATE" certain states, some of the demonstrators brandished signs with phrases like, "This is tyranny, not quarantine" and "Open now!"
Despite an increase in COVID-19 deaths and infections, residents in Florida and other states returned to the beach Saturday and three Northeastern states reopened boatyards and marinas for personal use only.
The loosening of stay-at-home orders come amid a growing chorus to reopen economies throughout the U.S.
The star-studded "One World: Together at Home" benefit concert to support health care workers in the fight against COVID-19 also took place on Saturday.
