Coronavirus live updates: Trump vows to halt WHO funding as U.S. deaths continue to rise

President Donald Trump is to halt U.S. funding for the World Health Organization after it criticized his early response to the pandemic.
That news came as the number of recorded deaths in the U.S. topped 23,500, according to NBC News' tally.
Meanwhile the number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world continues to approach 2 million, with more than 125,000 confirmed deaths.
Los Angeles County said Tuesday it lost 40 more lives to the disease, bringing the death toll to 360 there. In New York the confirmed death toll rose to 6,589 by 1 p.m. Tuesday, but the "probable" number of fatalities is more than 10,000, according to data obtained by NBC News.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments.
