Coronavirus live updates: U.S. deaths near 13,000 as Wuhan lifts lockdown

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Image: Flowers rest over the site of a recent burial in a cemetery amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Everett, Massachusetts
Flowers rest over the site of a recent burial in a cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts on Tuesday.Brian Snyder / Reuters

By NBC News

The U.S. suffered its deadliest day of the coronavvirus pandemic yet, with nearly 2,000 death between Tuesday and Wednesday. The death toll now stands at 12,839, according to NBC News' tally on Wednesday morning.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the outbreak, ended its 11-week lockdown early Wednesday. The city celebrated with a colourful light show. Residents will be tracked by smartphone apps to prove they are healthy and haven't mixed with anyone infected with coronavirus.

In London, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent his second night "stable" in an intensive care unit. The country has been jolted by his illness.

