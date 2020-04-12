Coronavirus live updates: U.S. surpasses 20,000 deaths to lead the world

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.

By NBC News

The U.S. has surpassed Italy as the country with the highest number of coronavirus deaths with more than 20,000 recorded by Saturday, according to NBC News figures.

Worldwide, the death toll is more than 107,000, and the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 1.7 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Mainland China reported 99 new coronavirus infections, more than doubling from the previous day to reach a one-month high, as the number of single-day imported cases hit a record, official data released Sunday showed. Almost all the new infections - the biggest daily count since Mar. 6 - involve travelers from overseas. Just two out of the 99 cases were locally transmitted

In addition, highlighting another major source of risk, newly reported asymptomatic coronavirus cases nearly doubled to 63, up from 34 the previous day, according to China's National Health Commission.

