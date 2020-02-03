Health officials worldwide are working to contain a coronavirus that has spread to several countries over the last ten days.
This map will be updated when more information is available. As of Feb. 3, coronavirus cases were confirmed in China, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, the United States, France, Australia, Malaysia, Nepal, Germany, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Finland, India, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, Sweden and Spain.
More than 17,000 people have been sickened and 362 have died since the start of the month, according to NBC News reports and figures from state government leaders and health officials.
While most of the cases and all but one of the deaths have occurred in China, officials feared that the busy travel season in advance of the Lunar New Year would accelerate the virus’ spread. The chair of the World Health Organization emergency committee said on January 23 that it was "too early" to call the coronavirus an emergency, and on January 30 on the organization declared the coronavirus a global public health emergency.
The Chinese government, which is looking to avoid a repeat of the 2003 SARS outbreak, has warned officials not to cover up the spread of the virus. The South China Morning Post reported that Beijing said anyone who withheld information would be “the sinner of a millennium to the party and the people” and would be “nailed on the pillar of shame for eternity.”