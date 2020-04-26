Health officials worldwide are working to contain cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus that originated in China.
This map is updated once a day, before 11:30 a.m. ET, with the latest numbers per NBC News.
More than 2.7 million people have been sickened and more than 180,000 have died of the coronavirus since the start of January, according to NBC News.
COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in more than 200 countries and territories. More than 25 countries have more than 10,000 confirmed cases, and at least 15 countries have 1,000-plus coronavirus deaths.
See how the pandemic shifted from China to the rest of the world:
And see the total number of cases day-by-day in countries of note:
While earliest outbreaks of the virus were located in mainland China, the number of new cases in China have tapered off as the number of new cases in the rest of the world continues to rise. The chair of the WHO emergency committee said on January 23 that it was "too early" to call the coronavirus an emergency, and on January 30 on the organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global public health emergency. On March 11, WHO labeled the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and on March 13 President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the United States. See NBC News' full timeline of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Chinese government, which is looking to avoid a repeat of the 2003 SARS outbreak, warned officials not to cover up the spread of the virus. The South China Morning Post reported that Beijing said anyone who withheld information would be “the sinner of a millennium to the party and the people” and would be “nailed on the pillar of shame for eternity.”
