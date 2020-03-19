Graphic: See the day-by-day size of the coronavirus outbreak

As the situation in China stabilizes, track the number of new cases around the rest of the world.

By Joe Murphy, Nigel Chiwaya, Jeremia Kimelman and Sawyer Click

For a two-week span during the worst of China's coronavirus epidemic, thousands of its people were diagnosed with the disease every day. As the virus spreads around the world, thousands more are contracting the disease it causes, COVID-19.

Follow the trend lines of the disease with these graphics NBC News has built and will update daily. Note that these numbers are approximate and this chart is updated twice a day, once before noon Eastern and again after 7 p.m.

The number of confirmed cases in the U.S. is rising as testing improves and as more people contract the disease. This graphic shows how many new cases have been confirmed across the country on a day-by-day basis.

Image: Joe MurphyJoe Murphy

Joe Murphy is a data editor at NBC News Digital.

Image: Nigel ChiwayaNigel Chiwaya

Nigel Chiwaya is a data reporter for NBC News.

Jeremia Kimelman

Jeremia Kimelman is an interactive graphics developer for NBC News.

Sawyer Click