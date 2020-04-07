 Watch live: LA Mayor Garcetti gives coronavirus update 

Graphic: See the day-by-day size of the coronavirus outbreak

As the situation in China stabilizes, track the number of new cases around the rest of the world.

By Joe Murphy, Nigel Chiwaya, Jeremia Kimelman and Sawyer Click

For a two-week span during the worst of China's coronavirus epidemic, thousands of its people were diagnosed with the disease every day. As the virus spreads around the world, thousands more are contracting the disease it causes, COVID-19.

Follow the per-day trend lines of the disease with these graphics. Note that the numbers in this chart are approximate and updated once a day, before noon Eastern time.

Coronavirus cases in the United States

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. is rising as testing improves and as more people contract the disease. This graphic shows how many new cases have been confirmed across the country on a day-by-day basis. See the figures for new cases per day in particular U.S. states here, see the per-day numbers on coronavirus deaths in the U.S., and see a map of states with stay-at-home orders and advisories here.

This is the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., since January:

Image: Joe MurphyJoe Murphy

Joe Murphy is a data editor at NBC News Digital.

Image: Nigel ChiwayaNigel Chiwaya

Nigel Chiwaya is a data reporter for NBC News.

Jeremia Kimelman

Jeremia Kimelman is an interactive graphics developer for NBC News.

Sawyer Click