For a two-week span during the worst of China's coronavirus epidemic, thousands of its people were diagnosed with the disease every day. Now, tens of thousands per day around the world are contracting the disease it causes, COVID-19.
Follow the per-day trend lines of the disease with these graphics. Note that the numbers in this chart are approximate and updated once a day, before noon Eastern time.
Coronavirus cases in the United States
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. is rising as testing improves and as more people contract the disease. This graphic shows how many new cases have been confirmed across the country on a day-by-day basis. See the figures for new cases per day in particular U.S. states here, see the per-day numbers on coronavirus deaths in the U.S., and see a map of states with stay-at-home orders and advisories here.
This is the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. since January: