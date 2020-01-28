Coronavirus in the U.S.: Map of where the virus has been confirmed across the country

As the coronavirus continues to spread in China, U.S. health officials are closely monitoring for cases in the United States.
This map will be updated as more cases in the U.S. are confirmed. As of Jan. 28, there were five: one each in Illinois, Arizona and Washington state, and two in California.
Coronavirus cases have also been confirmed in China, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, France, Australia, Malaysia, Nepal, Germany, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Canada. More than 4,500 people have been sickened, mostly in China, and 106 have died since the start of the month, according to NBC News.
Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based in Atlanta. As of Jan. 27, 110 samples from 26 states were being tested; five have come back positive, and 32 have tested negative. The rest of the results are pending.
The CDC declined to say which states the samples were from.