Coronavirus in the U.S.: Map of where the virus has been confirmed across the country

As the coronavirus continues to spread in China, U.S. health officials are closely monitoring for cases in the United States.
This map will be updated as more cases in the U.S. are confirmed. As of Jan. 29, there were five: one each in Illinois, Arizona and Washington state, and two in California.
At least 5,997 cases have been confirmed in China and 132 have died as of late Tuesday local time, Chinese officials said. There were 68 confirmed cases in 15 other countries, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.
Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based in Atlanta. As of Jan. 29, 165 samples from 36 states were being tested; five have come back positive, and 68 have tested negative. The rest of the results are pending.
The CDC declined to say which states the samples were from.