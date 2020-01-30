Coronavirus in the U.S.: Map of where the virus has been confirmed across the country

As the coronavirus continues to spread in China, U.S. health officials are closely monitoring for cases in the United States.
This map will be updated as more cases in the U.S. are confirmed. As of Jan. 30, there were six: two each in Illinois and California, and one each in Arizona and Washington state.
Thousands of cases have been confirmed in China and at least 170 people have died since the start of the month, Chinese officials said. There are dozens of confirmed cases in a handful of other countries as well.
Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based in Atlanta. As of Jan. 29, 165 samples from 36 states were being tested; five have come back positive, and 68 have tested negative. The rest of the results are pending.
The CDC declined to say which states the samples were from.