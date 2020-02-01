Coronavirus in the U.S.: Map of where the virus has been confirmed across the country

As the coronavirus continues to spread in China, U.S. health officials are closely monitoring for cases in the United States.
This map will be updated as more cases in the U.S. are confirmed. As of Feb. 1, there were eight: three in California, two in Illinois, and one each in Arizona, Washington state and Massachusetts.
Thousands of cases have been confirmed in China and more than 200 people have died since the start of the month, Chinese officials said. There are dozens of confirmed cases in a handful of other countries as well.
Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based in Atlanta. As of Feb. 1, 241 samples from 36 states were being tested; eight have come back positive, and 114 have tested negative. The rest of the results are pending.
The CDC declined to say which states the samples were from.