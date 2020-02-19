Coronavirus in the U.S.: Map of where cases have been confirmed across the country

As the coronavirus continues to spread in China, U.S. health officials are closely monitoring for cases in the United States.
This map will be updated as more cases in the U.S. are confirmed. As of Feb. 19, there were 15 cases diagnosed in the U.S.: eight in California, two in Illinois, and one each in Arizona, Washington state, Massachusetts, Wisconsin and Texas.
In addition, 15 Americans evacuated from the Diamond Princess and brought to the U.S. have tested positive for the virus. Fourteen were diagnosed before arriving in the U.S. and one was diagnosed in quarantine, bringing the total number of U.S. cases to 30. Ten are being treated in Omaha, Nebraska, and five are being treated in California.
The patient in Washington, a man in his 30s, has been released from the hospital. The two Chicago patients have also been released from the hospital.
Tens of thousands of cases have been confirmed in China and more than 1,000 people have died since the start of the year, Chinese officials said. There are dozens of confirmed cases in a handful of other countries as well. There have been four deaths outside of mainland China: One each in the Philippines, Hong Kong, Japan and France.
Cases of COVID-19, as the illness caused by the coronavirus is called, in the U.S. are confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based in Atlanta.
As of Feb. 14, 42 states had submitted more than 400 samples for testing. Fifteen have come back positive.