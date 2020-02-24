Coronavirus in the U.S.: Map of where cases have been confirmed across the country

As the coronavirus continues to spread in China, U.S. health officials are closely monitoring for cases in the United States.
This map will be updated as more cases in the U.S. are confirmed. As of Feb. 24, there were at least 53 cases confirmed in the U.S.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 12 of the those cases are travel-related, two are the result of person-to-person spread in the U.S., and 39 cases are in individuals evacuated from either Wuhan, China or the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
Six patients have recovered: One in Washington, two in Illinois, two in California and one in Arizona.
Tens of thousands of cases have been confirmed in China and more than 2,000 people have died since the start of the year, Chinese officials said. There are hundreds of confirmed cases in a handful of other countries as well.