Coronavirus in the U.S.: Map of where cases have been confirmed across the country

U.S. health officials are closely monitoring for cases in the United States.

By Sara G. Miller and Jiachuan Wu

U.S. health officials are closely monitoring for coronavirus cases in the United States.

This map will be updated as more cases in the U.S. are confirmed. As of March 4, there were over 150 cases confirmed in the U.S., based on NBC News reporting. Around 50 of the cases are in individuals evacuated from either Wuhan, China or the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Eleven people — 10 in Washington state and one in California — have died.

At least nine patients have recovered: Four in California, two in Illinois, one in Washington, one in Arizona and one in Wisconsin.

