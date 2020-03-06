Coronavirus in the U.S.: Map of where cases have been confirmed across the country

U.S. health officials are closely monitoring for coronavirus cases in the United States.
This map will be updated as more cases in the U.S. are confirmed. As of March 6, there were over 200 cases confirmed in the U.S., based on NBC News reporting. Around 50 of the cases are in individuals evacuated from either Wuhan, China or the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
Fourteen people — 13 in Washington state and one in California — have died.
At least 15 patients have recovered: Six in California, four in Nebraska, two in Illinois, one in Washington, one in Arizona and one in Wisconsin.
