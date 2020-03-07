Coronavirus in the U.S.: Map of where cases have been confirmed across the country

By Sara G. Miller and Jiachuan Wu
U.S. health officials are closely monitoring for coronavirus cases in the United States.
This map will be updated as more cases in the U.S. are confirmed. As of March 7, there were more than 330 cases confirmed in the U.S., based on NBC News reporting.
Two Florida deaths, the first known U.S. fatalities outside the West Coast, were reported Friday. In total, 17 people — 14 in Washington state, two in Florida and one in California — have died in the U.S.
At least 15 patients have recovered: Six in California, four in Nebraska, two in Illinois, one in Washington, one in Arizona and one in Wisconsin.
