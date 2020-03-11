Coronavirus in the U.S.: Map of where cases have been confirmed across the country

By Sara G. Miller and Jiachuan Wu
U.S. health officials are closely monitoring for coronavirus cases in the United States.
This map will be updated as more cases in the U.S. are confirmed. As of March 11, there were more than 1,200 cases confirmed in the U.S., based on NBC News reporting.
Two Florida deaths, the first known U.S. fatalities outside the West Coast, were reported Friday. Since then deaths have been confirmed in South Dakota and New Jersey. In total, 37 people have died in the U.S.
At least 16 patients have recovered: Six in California, five in Nebraska, two in Illinois, one in Washington, one in Arizona and one in Wisconsin.
