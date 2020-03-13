Coronavirus in the U.S.: Map of where cases have been confirmed across the country

U.S. health officials are closely monitoring for cases in the United States.

By Sara G. Miller and Jiachuan Wu

U.S. health officials are closely monitoring for coronavirus cases in the United States.

This map will be updated as more cases in the U.S. are confirmed. As of March 13, there were more than 2,000 cases confirmed in the U.S., based on NBC News reporting. There have been 49 deaths.

At least 16 patients have recovered: Six in California, five in Nebraska, two in Illinois, one in Washington, one in Arizona and one in Wisconsin.

